Two men killed in separate road crashes

Two men have been killed in separate road crashes in County Down and County Cavan.

A man in his 30s died following a single-car crash, involving a grey Volkswagen Polo, in Ballynahinch at about 16:45 GMT on Tuesday.

The Downpatrick Road was closed for a period of time following the collision but has since re-opened.

Meanwhile, a man in his 80s died in a two-vehicle collision on the N55 at Clarebane in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 00:40 local time.

The man, aged in late 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four occupants of the second car have all been taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed.

Police and Gardaí have appealed for witnesses of the crashes to come forward.