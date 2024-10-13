Man dies after stabbing inside Guy-Concordia Metro station

Montreal police say the suspect fled on foot following the fatal stabbing. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 37-year-old man has died following a stabbing at the Guy-Concordia Metro station.

According to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), there was an altercation between two individuals at around 11:20 p.m on the Metro station's platform for trains heading east towards the Honoré-Beaugrand terminus. One person stabbed the other with a sharp object.

The 37-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition and he died shortly after.

The SPVM says the suspect fled the scene on foot and there have been no arrests.

The Guy-Concordia Metro station was closed overnight and through the morning as police investigated. Police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says the station was considered a crime scene. Guy-Concordia has since reopened.

The 37-year-old's man death marks the 29th homicide on Montreal police's territory this year.