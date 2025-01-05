Man dies in wreck near Mission Bay while driving stolen Jeep
A 31-year-old-man sustained fatal injuries after crashing a stolen Jeep into a tree near Hospitality Point. Video by: Paul Anderegg
A 31-year-old-man sustained fatal injuries after crashing a stolen Jeep into a tree near Hospitality Point. Video by: Paul Anderegg
"When setting up my appointment, I asked about the out-of-pocket cost, and the staff looked at me like I had grown two heads. There was no cost, of course."
A northern Ontario man who was the victim of road rage and almost killed is reflecting on the scary incident.James Turner of New Liskeard told CBC Sudbury he hopes the man who deliberately rammed an SUV into his car on Highway 11, near Temiskaming Shores on Monday, gets the help he needs."I really sincerely hope this person is able to be a functional member of society who helps their neighbours, and loves people, and is able to recover from this situation and is a beneficial member of society,"
Azra Nikocevic says she was too focused on her job but will "fix everything"
Dozens of protesters gathered outside RCMP headquarters in Edmonton Friday as the families of two men killed in a northern Alberta highway crash last summer called for accountability.The demonstration was organized by friends and relatives of Tyler Mansell-Duboski, 33, of Edmonton, and Laurent Isadore, 38, of Driftpile First Nation. The men died on Aug. 31 near the hamlet of Faust, about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.They were in a convoy of motorcycles on a charity ride when a semi-truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two more family members convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family received lengthy prison terms on Friday for their roles in the 2016 shootings, as prosecutions near completion in what has been described as the most heinous crime in modern Ohio history.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 31-year-old woman from Meadow Lake who had been reported missing earlier Saturday has been found and is safe.The woman had last been seen at a home north of Lloydminster, which sits on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, around 1:15 a.m. CT on Saturday, RCMP previously said.They said the person who reported her missing indicated she may have been assaulted, and RCMP said they were concerned for her safety.In an update Saturday afternoon, RCMP said she had "been located safe
Jacob Johnson, 40, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Summer Roney, 30
Montreal police say they arrested two suspects Friday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Montreal Mafia member Moreno Gallo, in May 2023.Iacono, 39, was shot five times in broad daylight on May 16, 2023, in the parking lot of her beauty salon, Salon Deauville in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.The two suspects, aged 28 and 31, will appear at the Montreal courthouse today and will remain detained while awaiting further legal pro
Christopher Cooper was given a life sentence for murder of Kelvin Ebans in Gorseinon last year.
Time is running out for Nimisha Priya, who was convicted for the murder of a Yemeni man in 2017.
Yolanda Saldívar killed 23-year-old Selena in 1995
The boyfriend, Lyndon Henderson, was arrested and charged with assault, but those charges have since been upgraded to attempted homicide
Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 innocent people in the early morning hours on New Year's Day
A 26-year-old Saint John man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, whose body was found on a west side street early Christmas Eve morning. Diego Alejandro Osorio Angarita appeared in a Saint John courtroom on Friday morning.His wife, 30-year-old Nicsy Arboleda Rodriguez, was found fatally injured on Lancaster Avenue on Dec. 24.A translator helped Angarita through the court process Friday, and duty counsel Shanna Wicks requested the case be adjourned without electio
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.Moshiur Samid says he usually likes to keep to himself and is a private, introverted person.The international student says he never thought he'd be talking to a journalist about the racism he's experienced in Regina.The 22-year-old, who moved to Canada from Bangladesh to study physics at the University of Regina in 2022, says he was shocked when four men in a car started aggressively yelling racist and threatening comments at him and two of his fr
The tech billionaire has continued his social media criticism of Sir Keir Starmer for the Government’s handling of the UK’s ‘rape gangs scandal’.
A federal judge may order Rudy Giuliani held in contempt next week in the defamation of two Georgia election workers. Here's why Trump can't help him.
A source tells PEOPLE that things are heating up between Phillips, 44, and Mazur, 43, just weeks after her ex's appeal to overturn his rape conviction
The assailant was arrested the day before he opened fire on his estranged wife and her family
Two people were killed and 18 injured when a small plane crashed through the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said. (AP video by Eugene Garcia)