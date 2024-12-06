Man dies after yachts collide in Sydney Harbour

Rushcutters Bay, near Darling Point in Sydney, where emergency services were called to on Friday evening after a fatal boat crash.

Rushcutters Bay, near Darling Point in Sydney, where emergency services were called to on Friday evening after a fatal boat crash. Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

A man has died after two yachts collided in Sydney Harbour.

Emergency services were called to New Beach Road in Darling Point at about 6.30pm on Friday evening, after reports that two boats had collided, NSW police said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 50s with a severe chest injury. He died at the scene.

As of later on Friday evening, the man had not yet been formally identified.

Officers from Eastern Suburbs police area command and the marine area command initially responded to the incident.

Both skippers were to be subjected to mandatory testing as a result of the collision, the police statement said, and both vessels were seized for mechanical examination.

Police said they had commenced investigations into the incident, and a report was being prepared for the coroner.

More soon.