A man disappeared in 2018 while at a music festival in Michigan. His body was just found.

Human remains discovered on Monday in Michigan have been identified as those of an Oakland County man who went missing six years ago.

Investigators announced a positive identification of the remains as being the badly decomposed body of Kevin Graves of Highland Township. Graves, 28, was last seen on July 1, 2018, at the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury, a rural village in Oceana County about five miles from Lake Michigan and 20 miles north of Muskegon. One of Graves' members notified the Detroit Free Press, via social media, that police told them that Kevin Graves' wallet, festival wristband, and ID were found with his remains.

Investigation: 2 dead, 19 injured after small plane crashed into California building rooftop, police say

Remains found, investigation underway

The remains were found near the grounds of the music festival, in a wooded area near Rothbury, according to a post on X from the Michigan State Police Sixth District. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard made the following statement on Thursday: “Now that we have positive identification of the remains, at least the family has some closure on where he is, and now hopefully the next steps can determine what happened.” Graves family members still live in Oakland County, according to the sheriff's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains were found by hunters, state police told media in Oceana County. The cause of death has not been determined but there were no signs of foul play, police said. At the festival in 2018, Graves reportedly exchanged agitated words with a girlfriend, then told her he was returning to his tent; but he was never seen again, according to investigators. He was reported missing two days later. At the time, police searched with dogs and dozens of volunteers while divers checked area lakes, according to reports at the time. In 2023, a billboard with Graves’ picture asked festival visitors to call police if they knew anything about the young man’s disappearance.

Electric Forest music festival

Rothbury has hosted the Electric Forest event since 2011, bringing tens of thousands to the 2,000-acre Double JJ Resort for weekends of camping and outdoor concerts by scores of bands. Their performances lean toward “electronic music and jam bands,” according to the Electric Forest website. General admission to this year’s four-day festival is $600 per person, which includes use of the campgrounds.

Contact Bill Laytner: blaitner@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Remains of Kevin Graves found; man was last seen at music fest in 2018