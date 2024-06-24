Man Who Discovered Okla. Teen Noah Presgrove's Body Opens Up About Experience: 'I Know Who and What I Saw'

Tyler Hardy spoke publicly for the first time about being the first person to discover Noah's body on a highway in the early hours of Sept. 4, 2023

Courtesy of Madison Rawlings Noah Presgrove

The man who discovered 19-year-old Noah Presgrove's body on the side of an Oklahoma highway last year is speaking out for the first time.

Tyler Hardy, a field supervisor for Gulfmark Energy, told the Daily Mail, "I was the one who found the body so yes, I can say 100% that nobody messed with Noah. I was the first person there."

"I know who and what I saw," added Hardy, per comments that the outlet published on Sunday, June 23.

While driving on Sept. 4, 2023, Hardy saw a teenager lying in the fetal position on the side of Oklahoma Highway 81 with blood pooled by his head. He was completely naked, wearing only mismatched shoes.

He told the Mail that he and another truck driver who arrived at the scene shortly after both called 911, which sparked a monthslong investigation.



Oklahoma Highway Patrol Map of location close to where Noah Presgrove's body was found

Related: Noah Presgrove’s Brother Recalls Getting Call That 19-Year-Old Was Found Dead: 'That Drive Felt Like a Year'

Hardy also told the outlet that Noah's friend Jack Newton arrived at the scene not long after, noting, "Jack was the only person who walked up to to Noah, and he told me who it was, until the Terral fire and Jefferson County Sheriffs showed up."

Many questions still remain about Noah's death, with “multiple blunt force injuries” covering his body but how he got them officially remains "undetermined," according to an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE on May 13.

Although the nine-page report contained new information about what happened the night before Noah was found on the Jefferson County highway, how he got there remains a mystery.

“We’re still at square one,” Noah’s brother, Dailen Presgrove, told PEOPLE at the time. “The report answers some questions but also raises many more. ... I'm at a loss of words."

Noah’s full autopsy showed that the teen endured extensive injuries, including a split skull, swollen and lacerated brain and broken ribs, and died of “multiple blunt force injuries” to the head, neck, torso and other extremities.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Courtesy of Madison Rawlings Noah Presgrove

Related: All the Unanswered Questions Around Oklahoma Teen Noah Presgrove's Death

In a narrative describing the circumstances of Noah’s death included in the report, authorities said that on Sept. 3, 2023, Noah was drinking at a house party and “then he rode an ATV ranger vehicle with several men that had a roll over incident.”



Noah “was alive following the incident,” and, returning to the party, “he got into an argument,” before leaving, per the summary. (Although the report named Noah's girlfriend as the person he got into a fight with, Noah's brother said that from his understanding, she was not at that party, and that Noah was arguing with someone else.)

Sarah Stewart of the Oklahoma’s Department of Public Safety confirmed to PEOPLE in May that the investigation into Noah’s death remains open, noting that authorities were not investigating the case as a murder. State police have since declined to comment further on the case.

As Noah's family waits for answers, they're also looking to take things into their own hands, raising money on GoFundMe to hire a private investigator who can put “new eyes” on the facts and “solve the case."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.