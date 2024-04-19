Man and Dogs Saved From Heavy Flooding in Kurgan Oblast

A man and his three dogs were rescued late on Thursday, April 18, as heavy floods continued in Kurgan Oblast, Russia’s emergencies ministry said.

Video posted by the Ministry of Emergencies on Thursday evening showed rescuers moving the dogs from one boat to another in the dark.

The ministry reported on Thursday that the water level in the Tobol River had reached 10 meters, a height not seen since 1994.

On Friday, state news agency Tass reported that the dam in Kurgan was being reinforced to protect against further flooding. More than 2,000 homes were at risk due to the high waters. Credit: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations via Storyful