Man Who Drove Car Into New Orleans Crowd 'Hell Bent' On 'Carnage': Officials

The man who drove a vehicle onto a crowded Bourbon Street fired at police officers after killing 10 and injuring dozens of others, police said Wednesday.

Anne Kirkpatrick, the New Orleans superintendent of police, said the suspect “was hell bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

Multipleoutlets identified the suspect Wednesday morningas 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, citing law enforcement sources. The suspect died after exchanging gunfire with officers, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press, and a handgun and AR-style rifle were recovered from the scene.

Police cordon off the intersection of Canal Street and Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Matthew Hinton via Getty Images

The incident happened about 3:15 a.m. CT, as New Year celebrations were winding down and hours before the Sugar Bowl college football game, which tens of thousands are expected to attend at the Superdome.

CNN reported the suspect drove a pickup truck with Texas plates into the crowd. Kirkpatrick said the suspect drove “at a very fast pace” and fired at law enforcement officials after crashing his vehicle.

“It was very intentional behavior,” Kirkpatrick said, noting it was “not a DUI situation.” She also noted the FBI is taking over the investigation.

Two officers were shot and are in stable condition, Kirkpatrick said. At least 26 people were taken to several hospitals in the area after being injured by the vehicle.

Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said officials were investigating a suspected improvised explosive device that was found to see if it was viable. While Duncan initially said the incident was not a terrorist attack, the FBI released a statement later Wednesday morning saying the bureau and others are working “to investigate this as an act of terrorism.”

At the news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) called the incident a “terrorist attack,” and confirmed she had been in contact with the White House and Gov. Jeff Landry (R) about the investigation.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell makes a statement after a man drove a vehicle into a crowd on the city's Canal and Bourbon streets. via Associated Press

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident and called Cantrell on Wednesday morning to offer “full federal support,” according to a White House pool report. In a statement Wednesday, Biden said he has requested “every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind.”

President-elect Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that his administration “will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!” He claimed comments he’s repeatedly made about “criminals coming in” to the United States “turned out to be true,” though officials have not released any details about the identity of the suspect.

Officials, including Landry, encouraged people to avoid the area from Canal Street to St. Ann Street.

A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.



Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene.



I urge all near the scene to avoid the area. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 1, 2025

Jeff Hundley, CEO of the Sugar Bowl, said in a statement the event committee “is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning,” and noted the group is “in ongoing discussions with authorities.” The game between Notre Dame and Georgia is still scheduled to take place later Wednesday.

In light of the incident in New Orleans, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that along with already planned increased security measures, additional personnel would be deployed during Wednesday’s Peach Bowl.