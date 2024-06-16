Man drowns in Pea Ridge

Latest Stories
- Kansas City Star
MO woman convicted of murder and imprisoned more than 40 years is innocent, judge rules
Attorneys for Sandra Hemme immediately moved to free her from the prison in Chillicothe. If released, Hemme’s prison term will mark the longest known wrongful conviction of a woman in U.S. history.
- Miami Herald
Miami-Dade officers face manslaughter charges for the deaths of UPS driver, bystander
The four Miami-Dade police officers turned themselves in at the Broward Main Jail on Friday and Saturday. They’ve since been released.
- Global News
Man who randomly stabbed Mexican tourist at Tim Hortons back living in Vancouver
The Vancouver police issued a community safety warning Friday afternoon over a man connected to the random stabbing of a tourist in a Tim Hortons. Troy Charles reports.
- The Independent
Law & Order star Angie Harmon’s teenage daughter charged with breaking and entering
The 18-year-old daughter of Law & Order star was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina
- BBC
Driver of police car who hit cow removed from duty
A farmer whose runaway cow was rammed by police says the footage of the incident is a sorry sight.
- Tacoma News Tribune
Tacoma man stabbed employer 17 times in a parking lot last year. Here’s his sentence
The man continued to stab the victim even after he fell to the ground, prosecutors say.
- The Canadian Press
Maine police kill armed man after a night of gunfire and burned homes
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police tactical team fatally shot a man on a rooftop early Saturday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities said he opened fire at officers, two homes burned down and a person who fought with him apparently died.
- Tri-City Herald
Pasco man spent years stalking 60 women, say police. Judge didn’t believe he’d stop
“You like playing God and you like playing puppeteer, and I think you like having that control.”
- People
See How Many Alleged Thieves Joined Mass Smash-and-Grab Robbery of California Jewelry Store: Video
Nearly 20 people robbed a jewelry store in less than two and a half minutes on Wednesday, June 12
- USA TODAY Opinion
30 years later, a killer is found. But she'll never spend a day in jail.
After 30 years, Angela Maher's killer, a woman who never spent a minute in jail, has been found, leaving more questions than answers.
- The Canadian Press
Speaker Johnson says House will go to court for Biden audio after Justice Dept. refused to prosecute
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday that the House will go to court to enforce the subpoena against Attorney General Merrick Garland for access to President Joe Biden's special counsel audio interview, hours after the Justice Department refused to prosecute Republicans’ contempt of Congress charge.
- CBC
After decades as a medical skeleton, a hanged Black man's remains will be given proper burial
The remains of a Black man hanged for murder in Nova Scotia nearly 200 years ago will be laid to rest Saturday after his skeleton spent decades on display in doctors' offices.Labban Powell, who lived in Cornwallis Township, was hanged in a public execution near Kentville after being convicted for the murder of a white man in 1826.His body was claimed by a physician at the time — as was legal if no family came forward — to be used to train medical students.Powell was buried near an anthill. When
- CBC
Boy, 16, killed in 'targeted' Scarborough shooting: police
A teenaged boy was killed after being shot in Scarborough on Saturday, police say.The shooting happened in the area of Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road shortly before 2 p.m., the Toronto Police Service said in a tweet.A 16-year-old boy transported himself to a local hospital and was located by police suffering from gunshot wounds considered life-threatening injuries, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.In an email to CBC Toronto on Sunday, police spokesperson Cindy Chu
- The Canadian Press
San Francisco park where a grandmother was fatally beaten will now have her name
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco park where a grandmother was beaten and then later died from her injuries will now bear her name.
- PA Media: UK News
Three arrested after boy, 16, killed by falling tree
Police and paramedics attended but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
- The Canadian Press
Shooting in Detroit suburb injures 9, leaving an 8-year-old in critical condition
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Nine people were injured, including two young children and their mother, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to escape the summer heat Saturday. Police tracked the shooter to a home, where the man apparently shot himself to death, authorities said.
- Canadian Press Videos
Don't take all your cash with you to the beach and other tips to avoid theft during a Hawaii holiday
Honolulu police recently received some attention on social media for recommending that beachgoers not leave their valuables unattended and instead take those items with them into the ocean in a waterproof bag. But both police and travel experts have other simple tips to keep your trip safe from theft.
- USA TODAY
Does Donald Trump have a shot in appealing his hush money conviction?
Legal experts say former President Donald Trump has several potential arguments on appeal in his New York hush money felony conviction.
- The Canadian Press
Victim identified in Southern California homicide case, 41 years after her remains were found
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A victim whose skull was found by children in a Southern California city in 1983 has been identified 41 years after her remains were first discovered, authorities said.
- The Canadian Press
A Georgia inmate used a gun to kill a prison kitchen worker before killing himself, officials say
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An inmate used a gun to kill a kitchen worker at a Georgia prison early Sunday before fatally shooting himself, state officials said.