Man with DWI conviction charged in pedestrian death on Concord road, NC police say

A man previously convicted of driving while impaired was charged in the death of a pedestrian in Concord on Friday, police said.

John Lee Stevenson Jr., a 35-year-old Concord resident, was walking on Davidson Highway (N.C. 73) near Winecoff Road just before 1:30 p.m. when a pickup truck driver hit and killed him, Concord Police Major Jeremy Baggarly said in a news release

Stevenson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. “The investigation indicates impairment was a significant factor in the collision,” according to the police statement.

Officers arrested the 41-year-old driver, David Royce Brown of Concord, on felony charges of habitual impaired driving and second-degree murder.

Brown remained in the Cabarrus County Jail without bail on Saturday pending a first court appearance, jail records showed.