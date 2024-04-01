Man Escapes Argentina Apartment Fire by Climbing Down Building

A student escaped a raging apartment fire in Cordoba, Argentina, by climbing down the side of the building on March 28, video shows.

Dramatic footage recorded by Curtis Bolduc shows the young man, who was identified by La Nacion as 19-year-old Pablo Acasa, making his way down the side of the apartment building as the fire sent debris crashing down. Acasa is later seen in the footage entering the apartment a floor below.

Fire Chief Sergio Cravero told local news that three students were living in an apartment on the 12th floor. According to Cravero, the other two occupants jumped into an adjacent courtyard. One was killed and the other was taken to a nearby hospital, the report said.

Local news reports said 35 people evacuated the building and were able to return to their apartments later that day.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Credit: Curtis Bolduc via Storyful