Man to face court over alleged racial abuse of Ugo Monye

A 31-year-old man is to appear in court accused of racially abusing former England rugby international Ugo Monye.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Angus Beukes has been summonsed to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on July 24 to face a charge of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

The charge relates to an alleged incident at Exeter Chiefs’ Sandy Park stadium after their victory against Gloucester last November.

At the time, Exeter apologised to the ex-Harlequins player-turned-pundit and said the incident had been caught on CCTV and passed on to Devon and Cornwall Police.

A force spokeswoman said: “Angus Beukes, aged 31, has been summonsed to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on July 24 2024 where he will be charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress by words/writing.

“The charge relates to an incident on Sunday November 19 2023 in Sandy Park Way, Exeter.

“We must now respect the court process and would ask that members of the public do not risk prejudicing these proceedings by speculating on social media.”