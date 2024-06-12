Man faces capital murder charge in shooting deaths of father, son at Fort Worth home

An arrest has been made in the double homicide that killed a father and his son at a north Fort Worth home last week, jail records show.

Antonio Dowlen, 42, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Monday and was transferred to the Tarrant County Jail, where he is being held on $850,000 bond.

He faces a charge of capital murder against multiple persons in the deaths of 24-year-old Jaime Francisco Reyna and 46-year-old Jaime Ignacio Reyna.

The victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds on the early morning of June 4 when police responded to a home in the 3800 block of North Elm Street.

Police confirmed the victims were father and son and both lived at the house where they were shot.

The older man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the younger man died after he was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Homicide detectives learned that there was an altercation inside the residence between the victims and the suspect when gunshots were fired.

Dowlen also faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and evading arrest or detention, according to jail records.