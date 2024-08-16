Man facing 178 charges after 83 dogs seized
A Baltimore man arrested Wednesday faces 178 counts of animal cruelty in connection with the seizure of 83 dogs from his property in May. According to charging documents obtained by 11 News, the property owner alerted authorities on May 23 to a tenant who failed to pay rent, which led to a search warrant. According to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, city sheriff's deputies and animal control officers served the warrant at a house in the 5100 block of Pembridge Avenue in northwest Baltimore, where they discovered 83 dogs, some confined in crates filled with excrement, amid a strong ammonia smell.