Man falls to his death in front of horrified shoppers at Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre

The Bullring is one of the UK’s biggest shopping centres (PA)

A man tragically fell to his death in front of shocked shoppers at the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham after plunging from an upper balcony.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Friday evening as the shopping centre, located near New Street railway station in the heart of England’s second city, was preparing to close.

Emergency services, including West Midlands Police, rushed to the scene but were unable to save the man, who was later pronounced dead.

Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Bullring was temporarily closed following the incident.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: “We were called at 9.04pm on Friday (December 13) after a man fell from the upper level of the Bullring.

“The man sadly died at the scene.

“His next-of-kin have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.”

It was the second incident at Birmingham’s premier shopping centre this week after a ride outside it dropped to the ground.

The shaft of the 55m high Star Flyer crashed down on Thursday, causing injury to 12 - although no injuries are thought to be serious.

Two men were arrested in the aftermath.

