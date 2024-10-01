Man fatally shot, 2 males injured during 'altercation' in Mississauga: police

Peel police are investigating the deadly altercation, which unfolded in the early morning hours Tuesday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC - image credit)

A man was fatally shot and two people were injured during "some kind of altercation" in Mississauga early Tuesday, Peel police say.

The incident unfolded shortly before 4 a.m. in the largely residential area of Central Parkway and Joan Drive.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and two males were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Const. Mandeep Khatra.

Khatra could only say there was an altercation, but details were scarce. Police said they expect to provide more information later this morning.

Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

More to come.