Man fatally shot in apparent road-rage incident in Indianapolis; police investigating

Police in Indiana are investigating after they said a pick-up truck driver fatally shot a man in Indianapolis during a suspected road-rage incident.

Indianapolis Police Department Officer Amanda Hibschman told USA TODAY officers responded to a report of a person shot just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at an intersection on the city's southeast side.

Arriving officers said they found a man on the ground in the middle of the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man's wife identified the shooting victim as 29-year-old Gavin Dasaur.

"I held him as he bled out and I was waiting for the ambulance," the victim's widow, Viviana ZaMora told The Indianapolis Star, part of the USA TODAY Network.

It was not immediately known where Dasaur and his wife live or what caused the fight to break out.

'Horrific scene': Man accused of decapitating his parents and their dog in California

Viviana ZaMora and Gavin Dasaur on their wedding day June 29, 2024.

Police detain road rage shooting suspect at scene, release him

Emergency medical responders transported Dasaur to a hospital where he died, Hibschman said Thursday.

"We were so in love and had many plans for the future," ZaMora told the Star, adding the pair had recently married. "Like starting a family and enjoying our honeymoon, and traveling all over the world."

The suspected shooter, Hibschman said, was detained at the scene.

"Upon further investigation and after consultation with Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, that individual was released," the police spokesperson said, indicating the shooter may have acted in self-defense.

Video shows man shoot driver in Indianapolis road rage shooting

Cellphone photos posted online by The New York Post, as well as video posted on X, show a man wearing a hat, a green shirt and cargo shorts, approaching a white Chevrolet pickup truck with an extended cab.

USA TODAY is not linking to the video due to its graphic contact.

The Post, which obtained the 7-second video of the melee, identified the man walking up to the truck as Desaur and at least one photo shows what appears to be a handgun in the man's hand.

Video also shows the man punch the truck before yelling at the truck driver.

At one point in the video, the truck driver fires multiple shots at the man outside the truck and he drops to the ground.

Milwaukee police shooting: Killing of homeless man raises security questions about out-of-state police at RNC

Autopsy to determine road rage victim's official cause of death

An autopsy will be conducted by the The Marion County Coroner’s Office which will determine Dasaur's manner and cause of death.

The case remained active and under investigation on Friday, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Indianapolis police.

Contributing: Jade Jackson

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man killed in Indianapolis in apparent road-rage shooting