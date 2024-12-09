Man fatally shot, officer stabbed at Richland County fast-food restaurant

CBC

Three men are in hospital, including the suspect, after a shooting at an after hours bar in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning, police say. Toronto police were called to the bar near Spadina Avenue and Queen Street W around 5:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found three men who had been shot, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter. The suspect had entered the bar with two firearms, Insp. Phillip Sinclair said on Saturday morning. During an altercation with bar employees, the suspect took