Man fatally stabbed at Tube station after alleged row at food store

Court hears that after Ervin Baraku was stabbed in the chest, he stumbled into the station and collapsed with laboured breathing - UKNIP

Two men chased a stranger into a London Tube station and stabbed him to death following a row outside a grocery shop, a court heard.

Ervin Baraku, 33, was attacked at Seven Sisters Underground station and fatally knifed in the chest at around 8.40am on July 23 after a confrontation near a food shop, it is alleged.

Prosecutors told the court that when he ran away, he was chased by Milumo Pedrinho and Kevin Nguyen, both 20, who caught up with him as he fell on the steps at the station in north London, it is claimed.

Mr Baraku was stabbed once in the chest and suffered a significant 15cm deep wound. He stumbled into the station and collapsed with laboured breathing, the Old Bailey heard.

The victim called for the police before he became unconscious at the scene. He died from his injuries on July 30.

The scene of the incident at Seven Sisters Tube station - UKNIP

The alleged knifeman, Mr Pedrinho, had initially been charged by British Transport Police with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Following the victim’s death, Mr Pedrinho and Mr Nguyen were both charged with his murder, with Mr Nguyen also accused of perverting the course of justice.

A court was told there was no evidence to suggest the defendants knew Mr Baraku before the day of the stabbing.

On Tuesday, Mr Nguyen appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison for a preliminary hearing.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a timetable for both defendants with a plea hearing on Oct 22 and a provisional four-week trial from May 12 next year.

The defendants, both from Tottenham, north London, remain in custody.