Man fatally struck by Long Beach fire truck. Police are investigating what happened

A Long Beach fire truck responding to an emergency call fatally struck a person early Tuesday morning, prompting a city investigation into the incident.

The fatal accident occurred at 12:30 a.m. outside of the Long Beach Fire Station at the intersection of Claremont Avenue and 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, according to Jake Heflin, a spokesman for the fire department.

He said firefighters rendered aid to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He said additional details will be released by the Long Beach Police Department, which is investigating the fatal accident.

More details about the accident were not immediately available, authorities said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individual and his family," he said.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has identified the man as 61-year-old Michael Ross. Long Beach authorities could not say if the man was homeless at the time or not.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.