Man fighting for his life after being ‘clipped by bus’ in Lewisham

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition (file picture) (Getty Images)

A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital after some type of incident in Lewisham, south London.

Emergency services were called to Lewis Grove just past 8pm on Saturday, to reports of someone being injured.

The Metropolitan Police said its officers believe the victim may have been “clipped” by a bus.

He is now in hospital in critical condition.

But the force is still investigating the exact circumstances under which the man came to be hurt.

This includes looking at CCTV.

The Standard has contacted the London Ambulance Service for comment.

At the beginning of this year, a 56-year-old woman from south London died after being hit by a bus outside Victoria Station.

The number 13 bus seemed to smash into the bus stop (Twitter/roymundo)

Footage showed a number 13 bus crashed through the back of a bus stop with emergency services at the scene on January 29.

The driver, a woman aged 46, was taken to hospital but was able to be discharged.

Serious collision detectives are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened.

At the time, mayor Sadiq Khan said his thoughts were with the pedestrian's family following the incident.

He said: "I've been told about the tragic news that a pedestrian has lost their life as a consequence of an accident.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved family, it's really important that we allow them to be informed first about this tragedy.

“There is a full investigation under way.

"I'm sure I speak for all of us when I say our thoughts and prayers are with this person's family."