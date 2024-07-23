Man fighting for life after stabbing at north London tube station

Man left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being stabbed at Seven Sisters Tube station (The Independent )

A man was taken to hospital suffering from stab injuries and is in a life-threatening condition, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, while one has also been arrested on suspicion of common assault.

Officers were called to Seven Sisters station just before 9am on Tuesday, (BTP) said.

The underground station remains partially closed while officers surround the area to carry out investigations so passengers should expect a heightened police presence in the area.

Police have appealed to anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch at madeline.sherratt@independent.co.uk

More to follow...