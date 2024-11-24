Man fighting for his life after stabbing on Westminster Bridge

A man is fighting for his life after a stabbing on Westminster Bridge, police have said.

Officers were called to the scene at about 10.43am to reports of a fight and found a man with a stab injury. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and another has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two of those arrested were taken to hospital with minor facial injuries, the Met Police said.

It is understood the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The road remains closed as police investigate.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

