Man finds 27-year-old pack of Polos while cleaning out grandfather's house

A grandson was stunned after finding a 27-year-old packet of Polos while cleaning out their late grandfather's house. John Junior, 35, found the mints in July - while clearing their grandfather Jack's house after he passed away aged 96 in July 2022. The sweets had a best before date of November 1, 1997, but still have their distinctive aroma of peppermint and foil, John said. They were likely purchased from John's grandfather's local Co-Op in Altrincham, Manchester. John plans to either auction the Polos or be sponsored to eat them, and says the money will go to the fund for victims of the recent Southport attack or for bleed kits.