Man fishing in American River bumps into dead body, Sacramento firefighters say

An angler bobbing along the American River bumped into a dead body on Friday near Sacramento’s College/Glen neighborhood, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The body, a man in his 40s to 50s, was 8 feet underwater, said Capt. Justin Sylvia, a spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department, who said firefighters were called about 3:15 p.m. to the Howe River Access point just off of La Riviera Drive.

Crews, aided by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District’s helicopter, retrieved the body.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play. The man also wasn’t wearing a life jacket, Sylvia said.

The Sacramento Fire Department is investing the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the body.