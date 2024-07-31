Man Who Followed and Fatally Stabbed Christina Yuna Lee in Her N.Y.C. Apartment Sentenced

Lee's family is “pursuing a lawsuit against New York City,” arguing that "there was an inadequate response by the police who arrived" at her apartment

GoFundMe Christina Yuna Lee

Christina Yuna Lee was fatally stabbed more than 40 times in her New York City apartment on Feb. 13, 2022

Assamad Nash was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in connection with her death

Her family is suing the city, arguing that "there was an inadequate response by the police who arrived" at her apartment

The man who brutally stabbed Christina Yuna Lee to death in her New York City apartment in February 2022 was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday, July 30, per Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr.’s news release.

Assamad Nash, 27, pleaded guilty in June to murder and burglary charges in the fatal stabbing of Christina. He admitted to stalking the 35-year-old woman before he followed her into her Chinatown apartment, where authorities reported he stabbed her at least 40 times. After the sentencing, the judge noted the defendant is a danger to society and has serious mental health issues, per ABC 7.

“Christina Yuna Lee was killed in an unthinkably horrific manner in her own apartment at the hands of Assamad Nash,” Bragg wrote in the press release.

“Ms. Yuna Lee was a creative, kind and joyful person and her death not only devastated her family but left a lasting impact on an entire community,” Bragg continued. “I hope the resolution of this case offers comfort and a sense of justice for everyone that has been touched by Ms. Yuna Lee’s life and this tragedy. May her legacy be celebrated for years to come.”

Shawn Inglima/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Assamad Nash in Manhattan, New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Lee was killed early in the morning of Feb. 13, 2022, after Nash followed her up to her six-floor walk-up apartment. As she entered the apartment around 4:20 a.m., Nash ran and pushed her inside before he attempted to sexually assault her. Inside the apartment, Christina called for help, which prompted her neighbors to call 911 at 4:22 a.m. Minutes later, authorities arrived, but they couldn’t immediately break down the door until 5:40 a.m.

Authorities then found her stabbed to death and Nash hiding under a mattress. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: N.Y.C. Woman Found Murdered in Bathtub After She's Followed Home, Fatally Stabbed in Her Apartment

During the sentencing, the victim's father, Sungkon Lee, tearfully asked during his impact statement, "Why did God do such terrible things to our family," per ABC7.

Her mother was not in attendance at the sentencing. Christina's aunt, Boksun Lee, said that the victim's mother is still struggling and gaunt from the suffering of the loss of her daughter, reports ABC7.

After the sentencing, Sungkon urged lawmakers to name a new homeless shelter in her honor, per the New York Post. “We want Christina’s memory to be remembered and to prevent others having a similar fate,” Sungkon said.

LinkedIn Christina Yuna Lee

“By having her name on the shelter, it will reinforce to people what happened and that it was perpetrated by someone who was homeless,” the family’s attorney, Charles Yoon, said, per the Post. “We want to honor her and memorialize her so that it doesn’t happen again.”



Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



According to the Post, Sungkon also spoke against the NYPD and accused the agency of failing to save his daughter. "The police did not gain entrance into the scene of the crime until 1 hour and 20 minutes had passed since arriving at the scene," he said.

“The decisive cause of Christina’s death occurred at the scene of the incident. We believe that there was an inadequate response by the police who arrived. The first mission of NYC and its police is to protect the safety of its citizens,” Sungkon said.

Sungkon has filed a still-pending lawsuit against the department. He noted on Tuesday although the Lee family is “pursuing a lawsuit against New York City,” the family “really wants is not compensation, instead, we want Christina’s memory to be remembered and to prevent others from having a similar fate.”



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.