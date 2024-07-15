Police investigating after 40-year-old man found dead in car park on Sydney’s northern beaches

NSW police say they are treating a 40-year-old man’s death as suspicious after the body was found at Ilikai Place in Dee Why.

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a car park in Sydney’s northern beaches.

The body of a 40-year-old male was found by a member of the public in the car park at Ilikai Place in Dee Why shortly after 7am on Monday.

Northern beaches police attended the scene and were treating the death as suspicious.

“Police have established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said a man was assisting with their inquiries.

Ilikai Place is a dead-end street that runs behind the Dee Why lagoon, and isn’t far from the foreshore. It is largely residential, lined with two- and three-storey brick apartment buildings.

Anyone with information relating to the case is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

• This article was amended on 15 July 2024. A previous version stated that a man had been arrested about 12.30pm and was assisting with inquiries, based on a statement from NSW police. NSW police later issued a correction to their statement, stating that the man assisting with inquiries had not been arrested.