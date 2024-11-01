Man found dead in Chelsea park

Latest Stories
- CBC
RCMP say they have busted 'the largest, most sophisticated drug superlab in Canada'
RCMP in B.C. say they have taken down "the largest, most sophisticated drug superlab in Canada."The police force says federal investigators focused on combating illicit drug production in Canada busted the lab, which is believed to be run by a "transnational organized crime group... involved in the mass-production, and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine across Canada, and internationally."According to police, the amount of fentanyl and other materials seized would have amounted to more
- People
Woman and 2 Young Children Missing After 'Intentional' Plunge from Niagara Falls
The missing people have been identified as 33-year-old Chaianti Means, Roman Rossman, 9, and 5-month-old Mecca Means
- People
Cause of Death Revealed for 2 Kansas Women Allegedly Killed by Members of 'God's Misfits' Group
Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were found dead on April 14 after being reported missing the month prior
- The Canadian Press
Prison work assignments used to lure and rape female inmates. Guards sometimes walk free
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — It was after midnight when she crept down the narrow, dimly lit stairs carrying a bag of dirty laundry. She crossed under a patchwork of pipes and ducts to the far back corner of the basement, as she had done many times before. That, she said, is where correctional officer James Widen was waiting for her.
- People
After a 19-Year-Old Was Found Dead in a Walmart Walk-in Oven, Everything We Know and Still Don’t Know
The store location remains closed as the company says they are “heartbroken”
- Yahoo Canada Style
Best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024: Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Paulina Gretzky and more
Nobody does Halloween quite like our favourite stars. Check out these can't-miss costumes from Hollywood's biggest names.
- CNN
Man charged in unprovoked beating of passenger on United flight
United Airlines crew and passengers had to stop what court documents describe as an unprovoked beating of a man on a flight on Monday.
- The Daily Beast
J. Lo Ditches Autograph Signing After Being Asked About Diddy
Jennifer Lopez seems very sick of all the talk about her ex, and I don’t mean Ben Affleck. J. Lo walked out of an autograph signing at AFI Fest 2024 when someone in the crowd asked her if she had “any comments about Diddy and the allegations,” according to the US Mirror. The tabloid reported that the singer left immediately, despite fans' pleas that she stay. Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs dated between 1999 and 2001. She has previously described their relationship as “tumultuous” and in 2003, tol
- Hello!
Kylie Jenner surprises with shock hair transformation for Halloween
The Khy founder pulled out all the stops for spooky season - see more
- People
Woman Pepper Sprayed Muslim Driver After He Said Prayer in Arabic at Red Light: DA
Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, has been indicted on multiple charges including assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment
- CBC
Alberta Mountie disciplined for telling colleague she was 'trash' for reporting a sexual assault
An Alberta RCMP constable has admitted to harassment and discreditable conduct for telling a fellow officer she was a "money-chasing piece of trash" for filing a formal sexual assault complaint against another Mountie.Const. Robert Jonathon Sinnott of the Strathcona County detachment has been sanctioned under the RCMP code of conduct for sending a series of disparaging text messages to his female colleague.He sent her the messages two days before she testified about a sexual assault she had alle
- CBC
Charges dropped for 'convoy' protest organizers accused over action at Furey's home in 2023
Charges against Dana Metcalfe and co-accused Shane Sweeney were dismissed on Thursday morning in provincial court. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)Charges were dropped on Thursday for two people accused of harassing Premier Andrew Furey and his family in July 2023.Dana Metcalfe and Shane Sweeney were charged with criminal harassment and causing a disturbance after leading a "surprise convoy" protest outside Furey's home on July 9, 2023. In a video posted on Sweeney's Facebook feed, a line of honking cars
- People
Hailey Bieber Shares First Photo of Baby Son Jack Blues Since Announcing Birth as They Celebrate Halloween
The Rhode founder welcomed her baby son earlier this year with husband Justin Bieber
- HuffPost UK
'I Was A Dope': Billy Crystal Admits Regrets Over Turning Down This Beloved Character
The award-winning actor conceded that the movie ended up being "genius" after he said no to it.
- CBC
Police constable who sought 'sexual gratification' from victims he met on duty awaits sentencing
An Edmonton police constable has admitted to using his position of power to prey on women he met on duty for his "own sexual gratification."Edmonton Police Service Const. Hunter Robinz pleaded guilty to one count of breach of trust in Court of King's Bench on Oct 21. He is awaiting sentencing and is due back in court on Friday. Robinz admitted to multiple breaches of trust through his on-duty contact with eight women, spanning from March 2017 to June 2019.Court heard that he exhibited a pattern
- InStyle
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Just Won Halloween With Their Couples' Costume
They aced the look.
- InStyle
Heidi Klum Teased Her Super-Uncomfortable Halloween Costume—See the Preview
The outdoer has outdone herself—again.
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley shares racy video wearing just a robe ahead of night out
Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational when she shared a glamorous video wearing just a robe. See video.
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street airs sinister Kit cliffhanger in early ITVX release
Coronation Street has aired a sinister cliffhanger involving Kit Green, as Joel Deering’s murder case continues to unfold.
- People
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Family Hilariously Celebrates Halloween by Dressing as 'Bald-Waldos' with All 7 Kids — See the Photos!
The couple and their seven kids dressed up as Where's Waldo