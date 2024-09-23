Man Found Dead on Conveyor Belt at N.J. Recycling Center Was Not an Employee, Company Says

Police tell PEOPLE the investigation into Nicholas Brian Holsten's death remains ongoing

An investigation into the death of man whose body was found at a New Jersey recycling center earlier this month remains ongoing.

According to reports from local outlets News 12 New Jersey and the Asbury Park Press, the man's body was discovered on a conveyor belt at the facility on Sept. 4 by the employees at the Republic Services location in Farmingdale, N.J., as they were sorting materials around 2:45 p.m.

New Jersey State Police told PEOPLE in a statement that the body was identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Brian Holsten, of Leesburg, N.J.

According to reports from the Asbury Park Press, a medical examiner and several New Jersey State Police detectives were on the scene after the man's body was initially discovered at the recycling center. The outlet reported that law enforcement have not said whether foul play has been ruled out.

Police added in their statement to PEOPLE that the "investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time."'



When reached for comment by PEOPLE, Republic Services said that the man was "not an employee," but that they did not have any additional information to provide.

According to its website, the company services much of New Jersey and offers pickup of waste, recycling and solid waste disposal.

According to his obituary, Holsten was originally from New Brunswick, N.J.

"Nick was known for his adventurous spirit and his sense of humor that always had everyone laughing," the obituary read. "He will be remembered for his silly personality, outrageous jokes, and his true love for drawing."



"Nick enjoyed making special drawings for those he loved. Nick loved music, he often would be wearing earbuds and listening to his favorite songs. As a young child Nick would be skateboarding and held onto that passion throughout his life," the tribute continued. "He leaves behind a legacy of creativity, joy, and smiles."

Speaking with the Asbury Park Press, his mom, Melanie Holsten, remembered her son as "an artist," adding that "he was a very caring and loving person."

