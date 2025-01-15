Man found dead after furnace malfunctions

CBC

A London teenager who had been missing for five days has been located and is safe, according to the London Police Service.The 16-year old young woman was found Tuesday, with police in Toronto having been contacted earlier in the week to help with the search.The family of the teen had issued a plea Monday to the public to help find the teen, saying she had left the house Jan. 8 without her phone and little money, heading for the variety store.Police thanked the public on Tuesday for their help pr