Man found dead inside car at CVS in Boca Raton
Man found dead inside car at CVS in Boca Raton
Man found dead inside car at CVS in Boca Raton
Police allege the suspect killed his wife in 2022 before murdering dozens of other women
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
Brenda Natali Morales, Miguel Carcamo, William Killian, and 1-year-old Wesley Killian were allegedly shot to death by Shane Killian, per authorities
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.
An out-of-town police officer shot and killed an individual early Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee, according to two law enforcement sources.
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston lawyer and prosecutor who was once named one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors was sentenced Monday to between five and 10 years in state prison for rape.
BANGKOK (AP) — Initial autopsy results showed traces of cyanide in the blood of six Vietnamese and American guests at a luxury hotel in central Bangkok and one of them is believed to have poisoned the others over a bad investment, Thai authorities said Wednesday.
Warning: this story contains distressing details.A man who orchestrated a sexual assault on the Saskatoon riverbank in 2021, leaving a teen girl close to death, is staying in prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced Mohammad Kouman to 8.5 years in a recent decision. With credit for time spent on remand, the 23-year-old still has four years left to serve.A 17-year-old co-accused, who Kouman recorded sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim, was sentenced to 30 months. He cannot be named because
The FBI has revealed what the suspected gunman bought in the days and weeks leading up to the attack. ABC News' Lionel Moise reports.
A 1-year-old child has died after allegedly being shot by his father in Alameda. Four other family members were also killed.
The Canary Islands High Court of Justice confirmed the information on Tuesday.
Waterloo regional police say officers are no longer conducting searchers of the Grand River after a second body of a female was found along its banks in Brant County.Police say they responded to the area of Willow Street in Paris around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after it was reported a body was spotted in the river. Regional police and Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene, as well as the Cambridge and Brant County fire departments. Emergency services confirmed the body was of a dead woman and
Quebec's provincial police conducted an operation in Oka to prevent the illegal dumping of hazardous materials into the Lake of Two Mountains, without warning the Kanehsatà:ke band council.About 10 Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and provincial roadside inspectors stopped and checked trucks going through Oka on Monday morning.The local Kanien'kehá:ka community and residents of nearby Oka have complained for months about truckers illegally dumping waste in Kanehsatà:ke, 50 kilometres west of Montreal, whic
BANGKOK (AP) — The bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and their deaths may have been caused by poisoning, police and officials said.
Twelve people have been charged in relation to multiple instances of abduction and torture, Windsor police announced Tuesday — and they say investigators believe there could be more victims out there. Police said they launched an investigation in June after receiving evidence three people had been allegedly held against their will and tortured in two separate incidents. In one incident, police allege a man was held in a Glengarry Avenue apartment building on May 26. "Investigators obtained video
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted of all charges Tuesday in a sweeping corruption trial in which he was accused of accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as an agent for the Egyptian government.
The McMartin Preschool trial ended with zero convictions. "McMartin" became a byword for social contagion, hysteria and the epic failure of trusted institutions: law enforcement, courts, the child-therapy establishment and the media.
The 33-year-old confessed to having killed at least 42 women since 2022, police say.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday, siding with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.
Holly Sanchez, 32, told police she was scared Ryan Evans would kill her if he found out she revealed to officers the abuse she suffered by him.