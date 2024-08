The search for the man began about 6 p.m. Monday. (RCMP - image credit)

A search for a missing man in the Canoe Cove area of P.E.I. has ended with the discovery of the man's body.

RCMP asked for the public's help in the search for a man in his 80s in a Facebook post Monday evening.

The search began at about 6 p.m.

Ground Search and Rescue was deployed as part of the search, and some roads in the Canoe Cove area were closed for a time.

RCMP announced on Facebook early Tuesday morning that the search ended.