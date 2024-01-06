Man found after driving off road and down embankment in Alberta on Thursday night

TURNER VALLEY, Alta. — A man in Alberta who who police say drove off the road, through a field and down an embankment has been found alive after more than a day of searching.

RCMP and searchers had been looking for the 71-year-old since late Thursday night after he'd called 911 and reported he'd fallen out of his truck in an area of bush and could see lights.

He'd said he believed he was near his home south of Diamond Valley, Alta., and police searched the area from the ground and the air but weren't successful.

He didn't pick up when people tried to phone him.

On Saturday morning, police say a family friend found the man's truck several kilometres south of the area that police had been searching.

RCMP say the man was found underneath his vehicle, and he was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Calgary in critical condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press