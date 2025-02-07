Man found guilty of brother-in-law's murder

Zaheer Abbas was found guilty by a jury and will be sentenced at a later date [Hertfordshire Police]

A man has been found guilty of killing his brother-in-law who was beaten to death in his own home.

Zaheer Abbas, 45, of Weldale Street, Reading, was convicted at St Albans Crown Court after it was discovered he assisted and encouraged Husnein Amjad, 25, to kill his own father - Amjad Hussain - in Watford in October 2021.

Mr Hussain, 52, was found with serious injuries inside an upstairs bedroom by family members in Fuller Road after rumours he had married a woman in Pakistan.

Following further investigations Abbas was arrested and charged in June 2024 after it was discovered "he had groomed and manipulated his cousin Amjad into killing Mr Hussain". He is due to be sentenced on 11 April.

'Lost our father forever'

An earlier trial heard how Mr Hussain suffered an hour-long assault with a belt, kicks and punches, which were recorded on Amjad's phone.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, chest and abdomen.

Amjad was sentenced to life, in December 2023, and told he must serve a minimum of 17 years in jail.

Zaheer Abbas denied murder but was found guilty after an eight-week trail at St Albans Crown Court [Brian Farmer/BBC]

In a statement, released by police, Mr Amjad's family said he was a much loved "father and husband" and his loss has "has left a wound that will stay with us our whole lives".

"Due to Zaheer's direct responsibility and involvement we have lost our father forever and to some extent our brother/son too.

"We urge families to keep a close eye on their young ones and those who they spend their time with.

"Sometimes it's people closest to you who intend for you the most harm."

Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna said: "I would like to pay tribute to the family and witnesses who bravely came forward to give their evidence despite being extremely fearful of the defendant.

"Their evidence was crucial in successfully achieving the conviction."

