Man found guilty of raping and killing NHS worker Natalie Shotter in London park

A man has been found guilty of the rape and manslaughter of an NHS worker he attacked on a park bench.

Warning: This article contains details readers may find distressing

Mohamed Iidow "repeatedly" sexually assaulted Natalie Shotter, 37, while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, following a night out.

His trial heard the mother-of-three died of a heart attack caused by the 35-year-old raping her "again and again".

It can now be revealed Iidow has a previous conviction for sexual activity by seeking to groom young people online – which was not disclosed to jurors during the trial.

Ms Shotter was found dead by a passer-by in the park in the early morning of 17 July 2021, the Old Bailey heard.

Victim was 'deeply unconscious'

Iidow had denied the charges against him but declined to give evidence during his trial.

He claimed the sexual activity was consensual, but CCTV footage suggested she was "deeply unconscious" during the attack, jurors were told.

Prosecutors said Ms Shotter was lying down, showing "no clear movement" for around half an hour before Iidow approached her "nonchalantly".

Following the attack, he drove to his home in Hounslow, west London, via a Shell garage where he stopped to buy cat food and mouthwash.

Iidow will be sentenced on 13 December.

Mum-of-three 'had so much to give'

Ms Shotter's mother, NHS cardiology practitioner Dr Cas Shotter Weetman, welcomed his conviction.

She said: "We're delighted for her children and that we finally, finally, after three and a half years, have got justice for Nat."

Dr Weetman added: "She was a beautiful, beautiful girl, an NHS worker, worked for charities, mother-of-three, just the most amazing soul, [and] kind.

"She had so much to give, so much more to give."

Kirsty O'Connor, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The investigation was extremely complex and involved working closely with the police and expert witnesses to establish what had happened to the victim and what led to her death.

"During police interviews, he stated that the victim was alive and consenting to the sexual activity with him. However, CCTV footage has proved that to not be the case, with the victim unconscious during the entire attack."

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who led the Scotland Yard investigation, described Iidow's attack as "disturbing and shocking".

He added: "This case has deeply affected those involved, due to its rarity and tragic details...

"I commend the strength of Natalie's friends and family who have had to listen to these details throughout the trial. Iidow is now facing a long term of imprisonment."