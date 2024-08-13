Man found guilty of sexual offences against child

A man in his 60s has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

John Darby, 66, of Thames Road, Grays, Essex, was found guilty of 14 sexual offences when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.

Essex Police said Darby had started to abuse his victim when she was eight years old and he was working at a Thurrock Yacht Club, where he taught children how to sail.

Following his arrest, Darby denied the allegations against him during a police interview, said a spokesperson for the force.

Darby was charged with 12 counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was also charged with one count of attempted assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

The trial began on 6 August and the 66-year-old will be sentenced on Thursday.

Det Insp Emma Portfleet said “The trauma that Darby has put this victim through is despicable. Even when given the opportunity, he refused to plead guilty, putting the victim and witnesses through a trial.

“In addition to the horrendous ordeal that this victim has been through, she has had to spend years reliving what happened to her when she was a child."

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet links