Man found guilty in shooting death of Colorado assistant volunteer fire chief
The man who was accused of the June 2022 shooting death of an assistant chief of a Colorado volunteer fire department was convicted Friday by an Adams County jury.
The man who was accused of the June 2022 shooting death of an assistant chief of a Colorado volunteer fire department was convicted Friday by an Adams County jury.
Three teenage girls are expected to plead guilty in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee near Union Station in December 2022, court heard Friday.The girls, aged 13, 13, and 14, appeared in provincial court in Toronto.Three other girls, aged 15, 16, and 16, are expected to plead not guilty, court heard. Eight teenage girls were initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lee's death. They range in age from 13 to 16 years old. Lee, 59, was pronounced dead in hospital on Dec. 18, af
WARNING: This article contains graphic content, including sexualized and vulgar language.A Calgary lawyer has resigned after sending an email described by his firm as "deeply disturbing" in which he twice refers to women as "a person with a vagina" and repeatedly mocks transgender people.Rob Rakochey, who was awarded a King's counsel (KC) title in March in recognition of his contributions to the legal community, resigned this week from his partnership at Field Law, the firm confirmed Thursday.A
Jacob Mayhugh, 22, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder
It's been almost a year since the crime occurred, but Britt Leroux of Windsor says she's still haunted by the selfie photo that Bubba Pollock took and posted while in the hospital room of her terminally ill father."My heart sank (when I saw it)," Leroux told CBC Windsor on Wednesday, just after leaving yet another court date on the case."It was the scariest moment of my entire life... That he's going to take the time to research who I am, drive to a city, and use my dying father to intimidate me
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in suggesting that the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Wednesday could be linked to his position on COVID vaccines.The MAGA lawmaker shared a post on X Wednesday which contained a video with English subtitles in which Fico purportedly rails against the treatment of those who opposed vaccination and other government measures to manage the pandemic (The Daily Beast has not verified the translation
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a teenager began texting 911 with 'pleas for help' around 3 a.m. on May 9.
Shanna Gardner is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child endangerment
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police have said repeatedly in the aftermath of Maine’s deadliest shooting that officers thought the gunman’s family had been taking his weapons away. Testifying before an investigative committee on Thursday, the gunman’s sister-in-law suggested that law enforcement officers should have known this wasn’t true, because she and her husband, Ryan Card, told a deputy on the phone a month before Robert Card killed 18 people that he still had access to weapons, despite his deteri
Paul was charged with felony cocaine possession last month
WINNIPEG — A former wife of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki testified Thursday about their violent marriage and how it seemed like he had multiple personalities. The woman said she met Skibicki at Siloam Mission, a Winnipeg homeless shelter, when she was struggling with drug addiction in February 2018. Skibicki was with two other men, she said, and the group invited her back to Skibicki's home. "He said he really likes this one ... referring to me," said the 44-year-old Métis woman, who a
Police say Michael Aud-Headlee chased his estranged wife Melissa Aud-Headlee outside her home on May 11 and stabbed her on the street
Dion Lamont Montgomery allegedly told police he was using PCP when he shot his baby boy, court records show
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man pleaded guilty Friday to a house fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family in 2020 in a case of misplaced revenge caused by mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone to the home. Kevin Bui pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. A plea deal reached between the defendant and prosecutors proposes a sentence of up to 60 years in prison -- 30 years for each count. The maximum penalty for each count of second-degree murder is 48 years and a $1 million
New York troopers arrested a 24-year-old woman after they said her son was found living in deplorable conditions with broken ribs and bruising on his body.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, was found guilty of six child sex offences involving two teen boys.
Amandeep Singh, the fourth man charged in connection with the killing of prominent Sikh-Canadian activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was already caught up in the Canadian justice system at the time of Nijjar's death, CBC News has learned.The Indian national, who entered Canada on a temporary visa, appeared in a Surrey, B.C. courtroom to answer charges on an unrelated matter just two days before, according to police, he lay in wait for Nijjar at the entrance to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. Nijjar was
Spanish police say they have dismantled a major methamphetamine distribution network of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel after making a bust of 1.8 tons of the illegal drug. Spain’s National Police called it the largest confiscation of methamphetamines ever made in the country and the second largest in Europe.
When Yousef Alshayeb moved to Yellowknife, his goal was to get a job at Stanton Territorial Hospital and help fill staffing shortages in health care.Now, a year later, he's frustrated by what he feels is an arduous immigration process. He's also out of work and anxious about how he'll feed his family. Formerly a medical technician in Amman, Jordan, Alshayeb first immigrated to Ontario in October 2022 on a study permit. He said he immigrated for stability and was on track to become certified to w
An Edmonton police officer won't face charges for fatally shooting an unarmed man in 2021, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding reasonable grounds that the officer committed a crime.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigation concluded there are "problematic" pieces about the officer's account of what happened.The family of Steven Nguyen identified him as the 33-year-old man who was killed in the north-central Rosslyn neighbourhood on the night of June 5, 2021. They've
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of 22-year-old Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel. The military identified the other two bodies as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, It