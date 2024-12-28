Man found with ‘serious’ burns at New York’s Penn Station days after woman set on fire on subway train

A man sustained burns inside Penn station, police say (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man was found with burn injuries on his body inside Penn station, according to police.

Around 8.20 p.m. on Friday, officials responded to reports of a man inside the Manhattan train station with burns on his body, a NYPD spokesperson told The Independent in a phone call.

The man has not yet been identified, police said.

The victim, who is reportedly 56 years old, suffered burn injuries to both legs and upper body, according to the New York Post. The Independent has not independently verified this information.

He was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center and was in stable condition as of late Friday evening.

His burns were serious but not life-threatening, a fire department spokesperson told the New York Times. There is no risk to the public at this time, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or whether there was any criminality involved.

The incident occurred at Penn station — the busiest transit hub in the Western hemisphere (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The available information is still preliminary but a joint investigation between the MTA Police and NYPD is underway.

Police taped off a hallway near the entrance to tracks 11 and 12 inside Penn Station, the Times reported.

The incident comes days after a woman was killed after being set ablaze on the subway.

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, is accused of lighting the woman on fire and fanning the flames on a stopped F train on Sunday morning. Earlier Friday, Zapeta was charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.

Penn Station, the busiest transit hub in the Western Hemisphere, sees roughly 600,000 passengers per day.

While the city announced earlier this month that subway crime was down 15.8 percent in November and down 6.3 percent on the year, a series of high-profile incidents have sparked safety concerns for some locals.

Governor Kathy Hochul received backlash on social media after she posted a tweet touting how the subway has become safer on Sunday — hours after the woman died after being set ablaze in an F train subway car.

“In March, I took action to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day,” she wrote. “Since deploying the @NationalGuardNY to support @NYPDnews and @MTA safety efforts and adding cameras to all subway cars, crime is going down, and ridership is going up.”

Earlier this year, Hochul announced that 1,000 National Guard troops, state police and transit officers would be deployed to patrol the entrances of subway stations.

“This is not a response to a specific crime. We’re not seeing a trend that’s alarming, but it’s about continuing a strategy that has proven its success and expanding it to protect even more people,” Hochul said at the time.