Man with ‘gender issues’ raped girl, 14, at knifepoint

Oliver Smith meticulously planned the crime and scoped out the woods beforehand - Hampshire Police/Solent

A porn-addicted sex predator who claimed to have “gender issues” has been jailed for 12 years after he admitted raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint.

Oliver Smith, 21, who uses the pronouns they/them, abducted the teenager as she walked to school through a beauty spot in Bordon in Hampshire in September last year.

Brandishing a box cutter, he marched her through a nature reserve before forcing her to strip and then raping her against a tree.

It can now be revealed that nine months before the attack, Smith was convicted of voyeurism and having child abuse images – but was not jailed.

A court heard how he had meticulously planned the attack, scoping out the woods beforehand and wearing gloves to prevent leaving fingerprints at the scene.

Smith even made his victim wash in a river after the ordeal in the hope of destroying any evidence linking him to the crime.

After the rape, he fled 600 miles to a remote part of Scotland but was unable to travel overseas as he had left his passport at home.

Porn addiction

Smith, who was homeschooled as a child and lived with his grandmother in Bordon, was addicted to pornography and also claimed he had “gender issues”.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Smith had lain in wait in the woods for half an hour before selecting his victim.

The court was told harrowing details about how Smith forced the terrified girl to perform sex acts on him and then raped her.

After the ordeal, he led her to a river and told her “I’m going to wash you off” before allowing her to leave.

She was discovered in an distressed state by a dog walker who raised the alarm.

Smith immediately took a train to London and then on to Edinburgh, from where he travelled to the town of Mallaig, on the west coast of the Scottish Highlands, where he was eventually arrested.

A search of his home revealed he had a “deeply disturbing manifesto” planning an attack, outlining considerations like “disguise” and “witnesses”.

In her victim impact statement, the girl said: “I get very paranoid out of the house and I keep looking over my shoulder, I always think someone is behind me.

“Before I was very affectionate and liked hugging and now I hate people touching me. I like to be alone now. I like to be alone in my room by myself where it’s quiet.

“People who slightly match his description make me scared. My school uniform triggers me because it happened in my school uniform.”

‘A danger to women’

Smith admitted rape, attempted rape, false imprisonment, committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence, threatening another with a blade, false imprisonment, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Jailing him for 12 years, Judge James Newton-Price KC branded him a danger to women.

He said: “You demonstrated calculated and predatory behaviour, I am sure you planned what you wanted to do that day.

“You were forensically aware, wearing gloves and making her wash herself.

“You were determined to have sexual intercourse, or other sex, with your victim and you were prepared to terrify by using a knife to compel her to do what you wanted.

“It involved degradation and humiliation, it was a sustained incident – 45 minutes – and involved gratuitous threats of violence at knifepoint.”