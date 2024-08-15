Man gets 40-year prison sentence in Fort Worth murder, rapes of 2 women

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping two women and beating another to death in Fort Worth in 2019, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 7, 2019, police found 53-year-old Ruby Antionette Maeda beaten to death and left in a parking lot in east Fort Worth. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Lee Joiner, of Plano, was identified as the suspect in Maeda’s death. He was taken into custody on Sept. 12, 2019, and was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Joiner was also identified as a suspect in the sexual assaults of two women from Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, 2019, in areas near the parking lot where Maeda was found on South Ederville Road, according to authorities.

Police were investigating if there were other victims connected to Joiner.

He was originally picked up for questioning by police in connection to the two sexual assaults, and in the midst of that investigation, police discovered his involvement in the homicide, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said in 2019.

