Man got away after robbing bank but was arrested later after another incident, SC cops say

Days after robbing a bank in Columbia a man was arrested for his role in another incident, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday night in a news release.

Willie Lee Moses II was taken into custody Oct. 19 following a civil disturbance, according to the release. The 39-year-old was charged with entering a bank with intent to steal in addition to possession of meth or cocaine base (less than one gram), the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department got involved Oct. 15. At about 10 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the First Citizens Bank branch at 7039 Parklane Road, according to the release. That’s in the part of Columbia between U.S. 1/Two Notch Road and Interstate 20.

Deputies learned that a man, later identified as Moses, walked into the bank and gave the teller a handwritten note saying that it was an armed robbery and demanded money, the sheriff’s department said. Moses left the bank with money before deputies arrived, according to the release.

Information about how much money Moses stole from the bank was not available.

Deputies identified Moses based on a previous investigation involving him, and an arrest warrant was issued on the bank robbery charge, the sheriff’s department said.

Law enforcement officers tracked Moses down just after 9 a.m. on Oct. 19, according to the release.

Deputies said they responded to a civil disturbance at 200 Zimalcrest Drive, near Exit 108 on Interstate 26 in Columbia. That’s about 11 miles from the bank that was robbed.

The deputies said Moses was the person creating a disturbance and he was immediately taken into custody before being booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

The drug charge stems from the Oct. 19 incident, according to the release.

Bond was set at $10,000 on the combined charges, and Moses remains behind bars, jail records show.

Prior to the bank robbery, Moses had pleaded guilty to multiple charges following four separate arrests since 2022, according to Richland County court records.