Man hands himself in over peregrine laser incident

Mariam Issimdar - BBC News, Norfolk
·1 min read
Webcam image of a green laser beam being shone into a peregrine falcon's nest on a church tower
The laser incident was caught on the nest's webcam [Cromer Peregrine Project]

Police investigating a laser being shone into a large bird box containing protected birds said a suspect had identified himself to officers.

A conservationist said the incident involving peregrine falcons at St Peter and St Paul's church in Cromer on Saturday "could have been fatal".

It caused the female peregrine to flee her nest and chick, and not return for several hours.

Norfolk Police said a man in his 40s from the Cromer area had apologised and said he had made a genuine mistake.

The man, who police have not named, went to Cromer police station on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said the incident was dealt with by way of a community resolution and it was agreed the laser would be destroyed.

He also agreed to make a donation to the Cromer Peregrine Project and would engage in a formal discussion with a police officer about the safe use of lasers.

Chris Skipper - A man sitting on a bench with short hair, holding a professional camera with a long lens
Chris Skipper said it was the first time a laser had been shone at peregrines in Cromer [Chris Skipper]

Chris Skipper from the project said previously: "She [the female peregrine] stood on the chick as she took flight. Thankfully it was only on its tail, but if it had been on its head it could have been bad news."

The large bird box was set up in 2018 and the peregrines nest at the church every year, attracting thousands of visitors.

Peregrines are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is a criminal offence to disturb nesting birds.

