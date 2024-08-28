Man was harassed by teens before shooting near Denver's Union Station, family says
The family of a man who was seriously injured in a triple shooting near Denver's Union Station said he was harassed by the teens before shots rang out.
The family of a man who was seriously injured in a triple shooting near Denver's Union Station said he was harassed by the teens before shots rang out.
Authorities in South Carolina said they have found the body of an endangered Massachusetts man who went missing over a week ago while vacationing with his family on Hilton Head Island. Stanley Kotowski, 60, had not been seen since leaving his family's vacation rental in Sea Pines the morning of Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office incident report.
“This feels like the safest spot in America, and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips,” one shopper said.
London Drugs hired Carlos Cenon Santos to work as a "merchandise handler" — a title that turned out to be as fitting for the B.C. man's criminal pursuits as his actual employment.According to a B.C. provincial court judgment, Santos stole as much as $2 million worth of stock from London Drugs, one high-end item at a time, over the course of five years, selling the goods on Craigslist and pocketing as much as $1 million."The quantum of the theft is clearly staggering," Judge Nancy Phillips said a
"There was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened," Moore recalled of the reception to the 2003 film.
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in the suburbs of New York City made the first arrest under a new local law banning face masks, officials announced Tuesday.
Dua Lipa is the envy of us all as she suns it up in the Mediterranean with her girlfriends - see the stars latest postcards, bikini photos and summer snaps with her rarely-seen sister Rina
The former first lady's memoir, "Melania," is set for release in October.
SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday.
With just a handful of products, the 'Euphoria' star creates the ultimate summer glow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disbarred celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi was convicted Tuesday of embezzling tens of millions of dollars from his clients, including several with severe physical injuries and families of people killed in accidents.
The author, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, is mom to daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2
“Mr. Jones’ lawsuit is pure fiction,” says Combs’ lawyer
The Rhode founder and her musician husband announced the arrival of their baby boy on Aug. 23
"That was what all of the hard work went to, which was kind of the whole point," Sweetin tells PEOPLE of her first purchases with her 'Full House' paychecks
Naresh Bhatt appeared in court on Aug. 23 after he was charged with concealing a dead body
Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says the federal failure to stop what he calls illegal out-of-season fishing in some of the most lucrative lobster grounds in the country has fuelled organized crime that is "terrorizing the community" along a stretch of the province's southwest.Kent Smith made the comments in a letter last week to his federal counterpart, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, in which he claims the illegal fishery has "entrenched itself" in the region of Clare and surrounding
"The words coursed through my body looking for an answer — an answer I owed only myself."
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s artist daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, shared a glimpse of her life and passion for music on Instagram as she attended the August 25 concert featuring The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at London’s Victoria Park.
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has made a risky decision in the cult storyline.
There are rumors of the king kicking his brother out of Royal Lodge.