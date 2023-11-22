Man in Hay River, N.W.T., upset after his dog was caught in a snare

Ken Latour of Hay River, N.W.T., says his dog Odin got caught in a snare while out for a walk on a trail in the municipality this past weekend. He managed to free Odin before the dog was seriously hurt, but Latour is still upset about the incident. (Ken Latour - image credit)

A man in Hay River, N.W.T., is urging other dog owners to be careful after his own pet was caught in a snare while out for a walk in the city last weekend.

Ken Latour is still disturbed by the incident, but also relieved that he managed to find his snared dog, Odin, quickly enough to free the animal before it was badly hurt or killed.

"The fact that he just chilled out in that situation and waited was really remarkable," Latour said.

Latour and a friend had been out walking on the Oxbow Trail in Hay River when it happened. Latour says it's an off-leash area, so Odin was running around freely when they lost track of him.

That's not unusual, Latour said, so he wasn't worried.

A sign on a trail in Hay River, N.W.T.

Latour and Odin had been walking on the Oxbow Trail, in an off-leash area in Hay River. (Ken Latour)

As they were heading back to the vehicle, they whistled and called to him, but there was no sign of the dog.

They decided to backtrack on the trail to find Odin. Eventually, they spotted him a ways off the trail.

"We're just standing there looking around, and I was calling and whistling, and no response. And then Brandon said, 'oh, he's right over there. He's sitting in the bush,'" Latour recalled.

"So I was like, OK, he's got something he doesn't want to leave."

The first thing they noticed when they got to Odin — other than the fact that the dog was still staying put — was a couple of beaver carcasses lying nearby. Latour didn't know what to make of that at first, but he soon figured it out when he noticed the wire attached to his dog.

"I think at that point we noticed, oh, there's snares here. And that's when I looked down and saw, you know, my dog had been snared," he said.

"I could tell then like the wire was really tight. Like he wasn't wheezing or anything, but he also hadn't made a single sound."

Latour says there was a moment of "complete panic" when he wasn't sure if he'd be able to get Odin freed.

Fortunately, he managed to loosen the tight snare to get it off the dog. Odin seemed fine, and took off doing a "leapy, jumpy run of joy," Latour said.

Ken Latour's dog Odin in Hay River, N.W.T.

Odin runs free. (Ken Latour)

Latour said he and his friend then looked around and saw more snares in a sort of circle around the beaver carcasses. They counted seven snares.

A spokesperson for the N.W.T.'s environment department said the territory's Wildlife Act does not prohibit trapping within municipal boundaries.

However, they said safety precautions must be taken to prevent harm to the harvester and the public.

"Municipalities may have bylaws prohibiting trapping within municipal/community boundaries, such as the City of Yellowknife's 'Trap and Snare' bylaw. However, the Town of Hay River does not have such bylaws," wrote department spokesperson Amy Kennedy in an email to CBC News.

Latour said he's not looking for "retribution" against the trapper who laid the snares.

"I just want people not to do this," he said.

"Like, I'm fine with trapping where it occurs outside of town. It's not a judgment against trapping. It's about putting up lethal traps in an area that's potentially going to get somebody's dog."