Man held on preventative detention after allegedly leading police on chase
In asking for no bail, the prosecutor said Kevin Labelle has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple DWIs and failure to register as a sex offender.
In asking for no bail, the prosecutor said Kevin Labelle has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple DWIs and failure to register as a sex offender.
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
Authorities responded to calls that a guest had allegedly been bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park on Sept. 2
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
The only adult charged in the brutal attack of a St. John's high school student told a provincial court judge on Tuesday that he deeply regrets his role in an assault that left a teenager critically injured.In a long and moving speech, Tyler Greening — who was 18 when he and several teenagers bludgeoned a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate — expressed regret for participating in the March 2023 assault.Greening told Judge Jacqueline Brazil the attack still plays through his mind "like a movie,
NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...
Chad T. Richards, 23, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct while armed
Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.
Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19
Coronation Street has revealed Joel Deering's evil revenge against ex-finacée Dee-Dee Bailey.
Ten of the people accused of assaulting two U.S. Marines in Turkey on Monday were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Criminal Court of Izmir. The 10 arrested will "appeal the court's decision and ask for a lifting of arrests" on Wednesday, the Turkish Youth Union lawyer representing them told ABC News. The Marines, who were wearing civilian clothes, were assaulted by a group of two women and 13 men who were members of the Turkish Youth Union, according to the Izmir Governorship, the local governor's office, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
KOLKATA (Reuters) -India's federal police said it had arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata for alleged graft, after an investigation in the case of the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor on the premises. Sandip Ghosh, who resigned as principal of the British colonial-era college days after the incident became public, was arrested on Monday on charges of financial irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. The rape and murder case triggered widespread protests by doctors demanding greater safety for women at the workplace and justice for the 31-year-old doctor, whose body was found over three weeks ago.
South Carolina national championship-winning forward Ashlyn Watkins was arrested Saturday on charges of assault and battery and kidnapping.
Gildas Walton was devastated in 2013 to lose his best friend, James Glynn, to suicide. He was even more distraught when he learned of an allegation Glynn had made to his sister before his death.He told her that he'd been sexually abused by his teacher — a Canadian man named Paul Sheppard — when he was 10 years old, at the prestigious Ampleforth College boarding school in North Yorkshire, England. Walton has spent more than a decade trying to live with the death of his old classmate, only to rece
Jennifer Soto allegedly told authorities she did not think her boyfriend Stephan Sterns was "evil" for his alleged sex abuse of her teen daughter, authorities say
A jury finds Huw Orphan responsible for an attack that left Amy Burley with a broken back.
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.
The teenager had joined the crowd gathered on Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks display over the River Thames when he was stabbed in the neck.
District Judge Joanne Hirst said she was ‘frankly astonished’ that the woman had chosen to go abroad rather than attend court with her son.
HONOLULU (AP) — Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors on Saturday night in Hawaii, police said. The shooter was also fatally shot by a resident, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.