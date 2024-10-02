Man from Hemmingford, Que., now faces 2nd-degree murder charge in partner's death

Quebec provincial police arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of a 29-year-old woman in southern Quebec. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 31-year-old man from Hemmingford, Que., who is already in custody in connection with the death of his partner, has now been charged with second-degree murder.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was reported missing on Sept. 20.

Last Thursday, the victim's body was found in a wooded area near her residence. The 31-year-old man was arrested by provincial police that same day.

He appeared at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse the following day to face charges of committing an indignity to a human body.

The man will appear in court later Wednesday to face the second-degree murder charge. A protest against domestic violence is expected to take place in front of the courthouse.

Hemmingford is a small town located just minutes away from the United States border.

CBC News is not naming the accused because there is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victim and a child.