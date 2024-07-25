Man Highly Allergic to Bees Spots One on His Foot

A man who is highly allergic to bees was forced to keep very still after spotting one resting on his foot in Mazomanie, Wisconsin.

Alayna Goebel said she was spring cleaning while her boyfriend Chandler was putting patio furniture together, when he called for help.

“To my surprise there was a sleeping bee on his heel. I ran for my phone and the EpiPen,” she told Storyful.

“The bee was removed peacefully. After trying to blow on it, yell at it, do anything to wake this bee up, he was removed via cardboard and was placed peacefully outside in the yard,” she added.

Goebel shared the video to TikTok. Her followers commented, “No bees were harmed in the making of this video. Boyfriend didn’t die.” Credit: Alayna Goebel via Storyful

