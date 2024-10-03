Man hit by vehicle on Arlington street dies in hospital, police say

A 41-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Arlington last month died this week in a hospital, according to police.

The accident was reported about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the intersection of New York Avenue and Prudence Park. A driver called 911 to report that he hit a pedestrian who had stepped out into the roadway in front of his vehicle, Arlington police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the ground. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Oct. 1.

The driver immediately stopped, rendered aid and remained at the scene of the crash, police said. He is not facing any criminal charges.

The pedestrian did not use a designated crosswalk when he tried to cross the road, police said.

The man who died will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Mom of woman who died in jail brings daughter’s ashes to commissioners

→ First responders mourn firefighter, reserve officer killed in motorcycle crash

→ New name at Fort Worth-area Tex-Mex restaurant

[Get our breaking news alerts.]