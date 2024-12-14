Man in hospital after setting himself on fire in north London

Police and passers-by tried to extinguish the flames surrounding the man on the busy street - X

A man set himself on fire in front of horrified onlookers on a busy north London street.

Video footage has emerged showing several police officers and bystanders using their clothes and a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames engulfing the man.

The incident took place at around 9.25am on Friday in North Road, Islington, where police had been called to reports of a domestic disturbance.

After officers arrived, a man set himself alight in the street, the Metropolitan Police said.

Video shot from a short distance away shows the man standing still engulfed in fierce flames while a man in a hi-viz vest squirts an extinguisher at him, with seemingly little effect.

The man then falls to the ground and rolls slowly while a police officer flaps his coat over him in an effort to smother the fire.

Officer also treated for burns

A woman can be heard screaming, while a male voice shout, “get back” and another shouts, “get water”.

Eventually, a member of the public arrives with a small plastic bin of water and hands it to the police officer who throws it over the man. The pavement area was shrouded in thick white smoke.

In a statement on Saturday, the Met said the man had been taken to hospital, where his condition “is not life-threatening or life-changing”.

“An officer was also treated at hospital for minor burns and has since been discharged,” a spokesman said.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

“Due to police being in attendance when the man sustained his injuries, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”