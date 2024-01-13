Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car on I-264 E
Because most people have some immunity to COVID, “we don’t necessarily know how often we’re getting infected,” a WHO spokesperson said.
Doctors share the warning signs of a severe infection and what warrants a visit with a doctor.
Dr Cara Croft wanted to be a medic when she was younger. A spell of work experience at a hospital in Wigan around the time she left school changed her mind.
Here are the types of patients who will die if Supreme Court justices say states can block doctors from providing emergency abortion care
Experts are urging people to be mindful of the consequences that can be associated with shovelling.
Common as they are, reinfections may have lasting impacts.
We investigate the reasons why cold air has been scientifically associated with increased cardiovascular events.
As snow piles up across much of the U.S., you might want to think twice about shoveling the white stuff yourself. Even people as young as 45 could be at risk.
Symptoms of hyperemesis gravidarum include extreme nausea and vomiting. Like Kate Middleton, this mom was hospitalized for it.
'Disease X' isn't a threat yet, as far as we know. Here are nine other pandemic threats the World Health Organization is keeping a watchful eye on.
Researchers studied over 350,000 people in the UK Biobank to determine risk factors for younger people to develop dementia.
David Marsh died ‘peacefully at home surrounded by his family’ on Friday.
An upstate New York city is launching an investigation after a man who was forced to exit an ambulance while allegedly experiencing a medical crisis died more than two weeks after the incident. On Nov. 30, a man in the care of EMTs was told to exit an ambulance onto a city street, Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said at a Jan. 11 press conference. The footage shows the EMT open the ambulance doors.
“My friends call me the ‘screen queen,’ and it’s true. I’ve seen firsthand now how early detection saves lives,” the famed journalist told ‘Haute Living’
Broken heart syndrome patients are more likely to die than the general population. We hear from experts and a survivor about how care needs to improve.
The deaths of two men in Italy from influenza this week have made headlines in the country as cases of respiratory illnesses “intensify” in other EU countries.
President Joe Biden on Friday said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a lapse in judgement by not notifying him of his hospitalization, but White House officials made a point in emphasizing Austin remains heavily involved in military decision making.
Low vaccination rates against the latest versions of COVID-19 and influenza are putting pressure on healthcare systems this winter, leading public health officials told Reuters. In the United States, several European countries, and other parts of the world, there have been reports of rising hospitalizations linked to respiratory infections in recent weeks. Death rates have also ticked up among older adults in some regions, but far below the COVID pandemic peak.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras is expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks after breaking his left ankle Tuesday night at Nashville. The Ducks revealed the injury Thursday, saying Zegras will have surgery. He hit the boards feet-first after Nashville forward Juuso Parssinen’s stick caught in his skates. The team also said rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has a separated shoulder and will be out about six weeks. He also was injured in the Ducks' 5-3 victory in Nashvil
Jude Maboné had six heart attacks. As she vies for the Miss America title, she’s educating the nation on preemptive heart health and gaps in care.